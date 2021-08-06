News

Cardi B in Fast and Furious 9: what role will he play

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B is one of the protagonists of the ninth chapter of the Fast and Furious saga: here is what role the rapper will play.

Debut on the big screen for Cardi B. The rapper, now one of the brightest stars of international music, is ready to debut in a film iconic: the ninth chapter of the legendary saga d” Fast and Furious “. Wonderful news for all fans of the rapper but also of one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The film is out in Italian cinemas on August 18, 2021. But in the meantime Cardi has given an anticipation on what the character she played will look like.

Cardi B in Fast and Furious 9

In a video interview published on the official account of the saga to promote the film, the rapper spoke not only about her character, but also about the reaction she had when she was invited by Vin Diesel to join the film.

Cardi B
Cardi B

The rapper tells that the well-known American actor contacted her directly to ask her to join their crazy gang, also explaining the role he had designed for her. And his answer could only be a very convinced yes: “I exhaled: ‘It’s the mythical Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane!’“.

Loading...
Advertisements

What role will Cardi B play

Always talking about Vin, the American rapper explained that he made her feel totally at ease, he was cute and funny and made it really unforgettable this experience. But that role will he play Cardi in the film? His character of Leysa: “I like the fact of representing such a powerful and strong woman, she is just a stron*a“.

Below is the video posted on the social networks of the film:


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

281
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
270
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
257
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
250
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
239
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
224
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
205
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
197
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
191
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
181
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top