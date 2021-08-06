Cardi B in Fast and Furious 9: what role will he play

Cardi B is one of the protagonists of the ninth chapter of the Fast and Furious saga: here is what role the rapper will play.

Debut on the big screen for Cardi B. The rapper, now one of the brightest stars of international music, is ready to debut in a film iconic: the ninth chapter of the legendary saga d” Fast and Furious “. Wonderful news for all fans of the rapper but also of one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The film is out in Italian cinemas on August 18, 2021. But in the meantime Cardi has given an anticipation on what the character she played will look like.

Cardi B in Fast and Furious 9

In a video interview published on the official account of the saga to promote the film, the rapper spoke not only about her character, but also about the reaction she had when she was invited by Vin Diesel to join the film.

Cardi B

The rapper tells that the well-known American actor contacted her directly to ask her to join their crazy gang, also explaining the role he had designed for her. And his answer could only be a very convinced yes: “I exhaled: ‘It’s the mythical Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane!’“.

What role will Cardi B play

Always talking about Vin, the American rapper explained that he made her feel totally at ease, he was cute and funny and made it really unforgettable this experience. But that role will he play Cardi in the film? His character of Leysa: “I like the fact of representing such a powerful and strong woman, she is just a stron*a“.

Below is the video posted on the social networks of the film: