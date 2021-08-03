Cardi B: in her latest look (super sexy) fans noticed a secret message

Total bandana, total Louis Vuitton and now an incredible pearly total. when Cardi B chooses a theme always goes all the way, every detail of the outfit must be perfectly matched. The rapper drip of pearls from head to toe in her new shocking Instagram look: super sexy mini dress and romantic extensions intertwined with pearl threads.

View this post on Instagram All white and pearly. A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on: Sep 21, 2020 at 5:01 am PDT

The 27-year-old shared her Ensemble with a series of posts: a full-length photo titled “All white and pearly” and a video in which she shows her intricate hairstyle, while doing a lip synch on “wap“.

After fans recovered from the celebration of the pearly masterpiece, they began to emphasize in the comments an important detail: in the video Cardi wears his nuzial ringand.

If you didn’t know, last week Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage.

Fans theorized that the presence of the ring had a special meaning, especially since it was so emphasized by the pearls in the hair and the matching manicure.

That said, Cardi may have worn the ring just because it was the perfect accessory to complete the look according to her exact creative vision.







ph. Getty





















