Cardi B interviewed Bernie Sanders

Cardi B has so many questions. AND Bernie Sanders seems to have many answers.

The rapper of Bodak Yellow hosted Bernie Sanders for a live on Instagram in which they talked in depth about his next political moves. But also health care, the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and mismanagement by President Trump.

Sanders should have a little more time than usual. Last week, the independent senator from Vermont quit the Democratic race, leaving Joe Biden as the party’s candidate to face Trump in this year’s presidential race.

Said this, Sanders is certainly not in “vacation mode”.

Cardi asked him: Why does he approve of Biden and why should Americans vote for him? “For me, Trump is the most dangerous president in modern American historySanders explained. «He lies all the time, he doesn’t believe in science, he downplayed the whole Coronavirus leading to the deaths of many thousands of people to no avail. He does not believe in the Constitution, he thinks he is above the law ».

The Democratic Socialist explained what would contribute to Biden’s support. Indeed he wants to help the former vice president become a “more progressive candidate”, taking on the challenge of raising the minimum wage to at least $ 15 per house, canceling student debt for many, moving in the “right direction” on immigration and criminal justice reform.

Sometimes holding back the tears, Cardi B spoke of her frustrations over the late closure of borders to manage the spread of the new Coronavirus. “They put capitalism, money, trade and goods ahead of our health,” he noted.

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders are the odd modern couple. The chart-topping hip-hop star has interviewed Sanders on several occasions. Last year he publicly supported his election campaign.

Watch Cardi B’s interview with Bernie Sanders here