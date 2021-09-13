Cardi B is mom again: here is the first photo

9/4/21. Just a date and a photo. Like this Cardi B announced the birth of her second child on social media. In the shot, taken in the hospital shortly after giving birth, they can be seen there rapper and husband Offset hug the baby with a gaze that is as intense as it is loving.

Obviously, the ironic understatement typical of the musician and actress who was immortalized under a very discreet Louis Vuitton blanket was not lacking. The couple then issued a statement a People: “We are so happy to finally be with our son. He already has all the love from family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his siblings.” A birth, that of the newcomer, which seems to have sealed the peace made between the two artists who, in 2018, had come one step away from divorce (but then canceled it).

Cardi be Offset already have another daughter, the little one Kulture Kiari Cephus, who turned 3 in July while the Migos rapper already has three children from previous relationships: 6-year-old Kody, 11-year-old Jordan, and six-year-old daughter Kalea.

Cardi B, the dresses coordinated with her daughter Kulture

The announcement of the arrival of the couple’s second child was literally made by surprise by Cardi B during the 2021 edition of the BET Awards after reaching Offset on stage which was followed by the publication of an entire “maternity style” photo shoot ( a bit like the one made by Beyoncé) in the days immediately following.

We just have to wait for further updates to find out what the name of the new B family member will be.