Cardi B is the first female rapper to get a diamond record

The artist obtains the certification for the single “Bodak Yellow”

ROME – Cardi B makes history with his “Bodak Yellow”. The artist is the first female rapper to win a diamond record and it is precisely the song of 2017 that gives her the certification. To announce it is the Recording Industry Association of America, which expected the fact that the single has sold more than 10 million copies. Before her, it was only Lauryn Hill who had received a diamond record but for the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”.

A result that surprised Cardi herself, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, who never thought she would have to make room at home for such a plaque. To give it to him the record company, Atlantic Records, while he was at dinner after a day of rehearsals. Cardi said, of course, very happy!

You guys are going to be so happy . I’m so happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

“Bodak Yellow” was released in June 2017 as the first single from the debut album “Invasion of privacy”. The song had quickly reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2021-03-10T13:23:22+01:00

2021-03-10T17:13:00+01:00





