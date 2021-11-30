Cardi B is the first rapper (female) to have two diamond certifications: Revenews

Cardi B achieved another important result. After putting herself to the test in the role of presenter to the recent American Music Awards, it is once again her music that speaks for her. The rapper, in fact, was awarded with two diamond certifications.

The Recording Industry of Association of America bestowed on Cardi B this landmark recognition, based on the sales of singles and records. To be certified diamond you must have sold approx 10,000,000 copies. The rapper thus becomes the first female rapper to have reached this milestone.

Cardi B’s most famous single is’Bodak Yellow ‘, first to be certified diamond. After her, on the list there is Nicki Minaj who has achieved the same goal with ‘Super Bass‘, but over a longer period of time: 10 years.

The second diamond is instead linked to the single ‘Girls Like You‘, in which Cardi B appears as feat. of the Maroon 5. It is with them that the rapper wanted to share the success:

“Wow, I hit two diamonds! Thanks to Maroon 5 for wanting me in this piece. Girls Like You is the song I always dedicate to my daughter every time I sing it. I will be grateful to you forever“, He writes on Twitter.

The success of Cardi B bodes well for the future of music: the world of rap, which has always been inhabited mainly by males, is changing. More and more women are making their voices heard.