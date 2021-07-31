Cardi B joked why she didn’t perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Among the music stars who have always supported the Democrats during the election campaign for the U.S. presidential election, c”is definitely Cardi B.

For this reason, many would have liked to see her perform during theInauguration Day of new President Joe Biden. On the reason for his absence, the rapper has us Joked on (as it is in his style) writing on Twitter:

“Uffa, I was supposed to perform with WAP at today’s opening, but I had an appointment with the dentist... maybe it will be for next time.”

Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment 😓😓…. maybe next time. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 21, 2021

A tweet in the name of LOL that has triggered a series of Meme equally funny:

this the America we want pic.twitter.com/qNXpWiDtqI — elvia 🦥🌻 (@elviuhhh) January 21, 2021

There’d always be a next time my Queen❤️ pic.twitter.com/FOkERN54Gt — Chisom April 🇳🇬 (@IKnowAprilMUFC) January 21, 2021

Cardi B, if there were not you would have to invent it!







