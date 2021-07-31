News

Cardi B joked why she didn’t perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony

21 January 2021




















Among the music stars who have always supported the Democrats during the election campaign for the U.S. presidential election, c”is definitely Cardi B.

For this reason, many would have liked to see her perform during theInauguration Day of new President Joe Biden. On the reason for his absence, the rapper has us Joked on (as it is in his style) writing on Twitter:

Uffa, I was supposed to perform with WAP at today’s opening, but I had an appointment with the dentist... maybe it will be for next time.”

A tweet in the name of LOL that has triggered a series of Meme equally funny:

Cardi B, if there were not you would have to invent it!



