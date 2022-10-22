Cardi B Lost Millions of Contract Dollars Over Strip Club Fight

Cardi B is starting to seriously regret what she calls her “dumb decisions from the past.” The rapper, who is coming out of a trial for assaulting two waitresses at a strip club, revealed on Twitter that her appearance in court and her sentence to 15 days of community service had had far-reaching consequences. more serious for its finances.

“My stupid decisions in the past are causing me to run out of money now. I had a multi-million dollar contract to call of duty on the table that I couldn’t take because of the court. Guys, think twice before making any quick decisions! Lesson learned,” she said. tweeted.

double penalty

The star does not specify exactly what it is, but in a message posted a little later in response to a fan, the interpreter of WAP explains that she had to “shoot” for the ultra-popular video game, and that her presence in court prevented her from appearing on the shoot.

“I couldn’t do it because of the court a few weeks ago… I couldn’t do the filming in time,” she said. writing.

Moral of the story for Cardi B: don’t hit people, it costs too much.