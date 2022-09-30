Cardi B misses out on multi-million dollar deal over strip club tiff

Cardi B admits it on her social networks: she regrets her “mistakes of the past”, including one that caused him to lose several million dollars. The young woman almost ended up in the video game call of duty.

She should have been in Call of Duty

Recently sentenced for assaulting two waitresses at a strip club who got a little too close to her companion Offset – she was sentenced to 15 days of community service -, Cardi B regrets this “stupid decision”as she shared on her social media.

Without necessarily expanding on the subject, the young woman confirms that her legal troubles have caused her to lose several million dollars: “My stupid decisions made in the past have cost me money. I had a multi-million dollar contract for Call of Duty that I had to let go because of the courts. Guys, think twice before making any hasty decisions. I take the lesson. »

A little later, the interpreter of WAP will explain having missed a “filming” for the video game. Her obligations to the courts prevented the New Yorker from showing up for the appointment. note that call of duty regularly collaborates with rappers, season 3 of Warzone had for example given birth to a trailer featuring Swae Lee, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Young Thug and Gunna. The title had also offered its own skin to Snoop Dogg.