Cardi B mom: the rapper reveals the first name and photos…

Cardi B and Offset announced the name of their 7-month-old son on Thursday, April 14. They also shared photos of the little boy on social media.

let’s remember that Cardi B and Offset couple welcomed their second child on September 4th. It is a little boy who is now 7 months old. This Thursday, April 14, the stars have decided to share their son’s name as well as pictures. It was on social media that Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, decided to shared with their fans photos of their little bundle of joy. The singer of “I Like It” notably put: ” ” alongside the adorable pictures of the infant.

For his part, rapper Offset captioned: “WAVE SET CEPHUS”, referring to the baby’s name. After this big revelation, Cardi B confided on Tweeter that it was Offset who was the instigator of the baby’s name. “When Set suggested Wave, it was sold! THAT’S WHAT HIS NAME MUST BE!”, she had written in particular.

Proud and happy parents

Note that it is Cardi B who took the lead in announcing the birth of their son on September 6 via a delicate post on Instagram. She notably shared a photo of her cradling her baby boy in his hospital bed with the father next to him. The photo shows the happy parents watching their sons. “9/4/21”, notably put Cardi B in the caption to the family photo.

“We are so thrilled to finally meet our son,” the couple told People. “He is already so loved by his family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” they added. Recall that Cardi B and Offset are already parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. The rapper is also the father of a 7-year-old daughter, Kalea, two sons, 7 and 12, Kody and Jordan. These children are from his previous relationships.