Cardi B no longer knows how to ‘make’ Offset happy after Takeoff’s death

Almost a month after Takeoff’s tragic passing, Cardi B takes the floor again. This time to evoke her dismay in the face of her husband Offset, logically very affected by the situation.

Cardi B struggles to make Offset smile

Shot last November 1 while he was in the city of Houston with Quavo, Takeoff already leaves a gaping hole in the music industry. Often called the best lyricist of the Migos, tied with Offset, the fire-rapper was indirectly mentioned by Cardi B in recent hours, who is saddened to see her husband bereaved by the sudden loss of his cousin: “It’s been a few weeks now. You know, we try to live our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts are heavy. […] We don’t want sympathy. We don’t want charity. But honestly, I felt so desperate trying to make my husband happy. Try to get him a smile, see him cry without warningseeing him try to change his mind, change his habits, continue to work despite everything he’s been through in recent weeks…”

Not long ago, Offset split a heartbreaking message, in tribute to Takeoff, comparing his new reality to an endless nightmare: “Dear Take, the pain you leave me with is unbearable. My heart is in pieces and I have so much to say, but I can’t find the words. I went to bed, hoping to wake up and it was all a dream, but it is reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. »