Cardi B officially reveals her tattoos

Cardi B perfectly combines her career as an artist with the life of a mother, she who has a special admiration for her two children, wave one year old son and daughter Culture, 4 years old. To symbolize the affection she has for her offspring, the rapper from the Bronx has had her children’s names tattooed on her face.

Cardi B pays tribute to her children through her tattoos

After admitting in 2021 that she was thankful to God that she never got a face tattoo in her teens, Cardi B changed her mind last January, admitting she wanted to get Wave’s name tattooed on the face.

“Random but…I’m also within 1% tattooing my son’s name on my face.” I really want to do this! I want mine on my jaw. ‘” she tweeted at the time.

A few months after this announcement, the 29-year-old rapper takes action and gets a tattoo. While she had kept the suspense on the nature of her new tattoos, Cardi B finally shattered the myth last Saturday during an intervention on his Instagram account.

Indeed, the artist has unveiled his tattoos which bear the names of his son Wave, and his daughter Kulture. Wave’s name is written in red cursive on the side of Cardi’s face, while Kulture’s name is inked in a similar style on the arm.

“You want me to be ugly, but I’m not,” Cardi said in the short video, before revealing a close-up of her new ink. “And that without a filter, bitch […] I tattooed my son’s name because I love him. And I tattooed my daughter’s name. she added.

Furthermore, Cardi B’s husband, Offset, also a famous rapper, unveiled in September 2018, months after they welcomed their first child Kulture, a tattoo in his name. The Migos rapper announced it on his Instagram account.