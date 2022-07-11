Cardi B, Offset’s family album: photos with their children

Family goals! Cardi B and Gap have adored their little ones over the years.

“I am so in love with my child. It makes me want to cry. I don’t know what good I did for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said via Twitter in August 2018, a month after the couple’s daughter, Kulture, was born. .

Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and the Migos singer – who tied the knot in 2018 – welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

“It’s all Cardi has ever wanted and she’s already fully embracing motherhood,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly at the time. “Her mother and family members have been with her for the first few weeks and she is cuddled with her baby girl at home.”

The insider added: “Cardi and Offset are thrilled. She’s already the cutest little girl. Offset says the birth of this baby feels like the first time he had a child again.

The married couple expanded their family nearly three years later, welcoming son Wave in September 2021.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby talks,” Cardi said via Instagram Story in January 2022. “I put that on everything I love. Yesterday I was like, ‘Do you love mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. “Do you love mom? And he said, ‘Yeah!’ »

In addition to sharing Kulture and Wave with the Bronx, New York, native, Offset is also the father of three older children. The Georgia native — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — shares 2010-born Jordan with Justine WatsonKody, born in 2015, with Oriel Jamie and Kalea, born in 2015, with Shya Love.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he already has three kids; why would you have a child with someone who has three children? ‘” Cardi recalled during a December 2019 interview with vogue. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we’re all getting along, and feeling better, happier. And with Offset, I feel like his kids bring a touch of fun to life when they’re at his house. I really like. It brings out another side of him that I love seeing, and I love seeing my baby interact with his siblings. More the merrier, the merrier.”

During the profile — in which Kulture joined her mother on the cover of the magazine — the ‘WAP’ singer claimed motherhood was her top priority.

“I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratcheted person ever, I could fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” Cardi told the outlet. “I think about my child all the time. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my CEO saying, make sure a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I prepare her for a future. I want to tell her that many things I’ve done in life – no matter what I’ve done, knowing that I wanted to have children made me try harder to secure a good future for my children. children.

