Cardi B opened up about her husband Offset’s betrayal, telling how she gave him a second chance

No relationship is perfect, even when it comes to two stars like Cardi B And Offset.

The two rappers were married in secret in 2017 and July 2018 daughter Kulture was born. But five months later, Cardi had announced the separation: “Nwe are no longer together. It will take time to divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s dad“she let the fans know, while in the meantime rumors raged that he had betrayed her.”

They were returned together in early 2019 and now the 27-year-old has explained, direct and honest as always, her version of events: “When my husband and I have had our problems, you know he cheated and everything else, and I decided to stay with him and work with him, a lot of people got mad at me, a lot of women felt disappointed in me“he told Vogue.

“But this is real life. If you love someone and you stop being together, you feel depressed. Social media tell you not to talk to this person because he cheated on you, but you you’re not happy inside until you have that conversation“.

“Then if you go back together – has continued – they tell you: how could you? You have let us all down. When you’ve been in a marriage for years, when you’ve told yourself ’til death do us part, you’re not talking about little disagreements like when you leave the fridge open. This includes everything“.

“I believe in forgiveness, I pray for it. My husband and I pray. It’s us against the world: he’s watching my back and vice versa. When you cheat, you are cheating on the person closest to you. Why should you do this? We came to a clear agreement: for me monogamy is the only way“.

Cardi B also spoke of being criticized for having a daughter by Offset, who has three other children from previous relationships: “How can that be bad? My father has eight children and we all get along well, we feel better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel that his children bring a lot of fun when they are at home. I love them. And it brings out different sides of him that I like to see and i love to see how my daughter interacts with her siblings“.

Finally he talked about how social media only show the more glossy side of life: “Everyone on social media acts like relationships are perfect … and that’s crazy for me. I have so many women around and there is always one who talks about how much she loves her man, but that he is not financially stable, that he has problems with his mom, that sex is no longer the same. Everyone has their problems“.

When they broke up, Offset tried to win Cardi B back with a blatant romantic gesture, interrupting a performance to offer her over two thousand roses.

ph: getty images