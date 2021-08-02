News

Cardi B plans to stay single: but “I could date any man I want”

25 September 2020




















After applying for divorce from Offset, Cardi B he wanted to let fans know that he plans to stay single and focus on his career.

Not because she lacks requests for romantic dates, on the contrary. In a live on her OnlyFans account, the rapper said: “I could date any man who wants to. My DMs are cousted“.

but I don’t want to date anyone, I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy“.

via GIPHY

Then he reiterated to don’t be sad about the end of the marriage: “You can’t hurt my feelings by banging divorce in my face because in the end I’m the one who decided to leave“.

I didn’t want to wait for him to betray me again. I didn’t want to wait until I was involved in another dispute with him. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I would have stayed. I decided to leave“.

Cardi B ha filled out the cards for divorce from Offset in mid-September, after three years of marriage and one daughter, Kulture.

Had already asked for separation in 2018, due to the infidelity of her husband. But then the request was canceled because they had reconciled.

In another recent live, he explained because this time the situation is different compared to the first breakup and asked fans not to worry about her.



ph: getty images










