Cardi B pleads guilty to fight at a strip club

Dressed to the nines, Cardi B, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, had been pursued for four years for a brawl in a nightclub in the borough of Queens, in New York, on August 29, 2018.

During this evening, the small group with which was the famous rapper – who will be 30 years old in October – would have thrown furniture at two waitresses of the bar, on the orders of the diva from the Bronx.

Cardi B suspected one of the two women had had sex with her husband, rapper Offset, who was performing that night at the nightclub with his band Migos.

Two weeks of community work

While she pleaded not guilty in 2019 to 14 counts and refused any agreement with justice, the artist pleaded guilty on Thursday to two minor offenses.

The other charges were dropped and she will simply have to perform 15 days of community service. In case of breach, however, she will be sent to prison for the same period.

Upon arriving and departing, Cardi B merely waved to reporters outside the courthouse, before saying she was fine.

Songwriter, Cardi B rose to fame with titles like Bodak Yellow, I like it and Money.

In the summer of 2020, his hit WAPfeaturing rapper Megan Thee Stallion, had been hailed as an ode to female desire and debauchery, but lambasted by conservative figures in the United States.