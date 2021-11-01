Cardi B present in season 4? Fan in shock

The third season found extraordinary success. For You 4, however, there could be singer Cardi B. The details

The You series is considered one of the most brilliant series in the entire Netflix repertoire. This is because the series is taken from the point of the real antagonist.

The series in fact sees a psychopathic attacker who tends to make the young women of his city fall in love in order to deceive them, kidnap and kill them.

But often these stories are taken from the point of view of the young woman who is kidnapped or from that of the police team trying to solve the case.

In this case, however, the series is lost from the point of view of the aggressor, antagonist and protagonist at the same time, named Joe Goldberg played by the great actor Penn Badgey.

After the end of the 3 season, however, someone who could have the power to impose it, requires the participation of the magical singer Cardi B.

You 4 – Cardi B in the new season? The jaw-dropping details leave fans in shock

You 3 encountered a huge success. It often happens with the new seasons, because unlike the first seasons, after a while, the series has the time to make itself known.

Find out the details that would support the fact that Cardi B could participate in the new season of You.

SURPRISE !!!!!! I’m dropping a song on Monday on SoundCloud !!! Nothing serious just something special for BARDIGANG… ..Here’s a lil taste 👅 pic.twitter.com/Vkncuuay9k – iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 30, 2021

What made fans suspect a lot that singer Cardi B might be starring in the cast of You 4 is the fact that the Netflix page wrote in his bio of the official Twitter account the inscription:

“Petition to Get Cardi B as a Guest Star in Season 4 of You!” Furthermore Cardi B has changed profile photo of his Tweeter profile inserting the face of Penn Badgley, the protagonist of You! After the news i fan of the series are literally gone mad and not only. Obviously also those of Cardi B. Unfortunately, however, we do not yet know if it is official or what her role could be in the event that the singer would really enter part of the cast of You 4.

