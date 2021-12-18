Cardi B. presents the Måneskin in front of a plate of spaghetti: controversy on social media

Sitting at a small table with a red and white checkered tablecloth, a plate of spaghetti in front of her. Cardi B. last night at the American Music Awards presented Måneskin – who performed on the Los Angeles stage with the hit “Beggin ‘” – with a “curtain” that sparked much controversy on social media. “They come from Italy, but tonight I’m here in LA to perform their world hit that I love,” said the presenter, also accompanied by a mandolin.

On the web, many did not appreciate that Italy was stereotyped with an image belonging to the usual clichés. “Imagine if we welcomed an American celebrity with a Big Mac,” reads a comment on Twitter.

«Wake up and smell the coffee, Cardi B. Italy is not spaghetti and wine, it is much, much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, work. So, before introducing Italian artists, learn and prepare. It is so sad to use stereotypes to welcome the Måneskin ». Lapo Elkann commented Cardi B’s presentation in this way. “You fight against racism and stereotypes of minorities which is a great thing and deserves the utmost respect – Lapo urged, also posting the ‘offending’ video of the presentation – I think I feed them stereotypes against others go against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. That’s all. You and your family are welcome in Italy, and I would like to host you in the Bel Paese. A lot of heart », concluded the manager.

Cardi B. promptly replied in kind, only to remove the tweet: “Will you give me a whole lesson on an awards show?” Should I have brought a Ferrari to the stage? -the rapper joked- I also made jokes about my hometown. People want to feel indignant for no reason, in no way was I trying to be offensive. ‘