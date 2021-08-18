News

Cardi B promises she will release new songs very soon

18 December 2020




Cardi B – aka Woman of The Year 2020 according to Billboard – has a message for you! In a recent live Instagram, the rapper reassured fans about the imminent arrival of music unpublished. “Very very soon, sooner than you think”, Cardi answered a question asked by a fan about the release of new songs.

The 28-year-old is back from the incredible success of “WAP“, his only unreleased single released in 2020 (except collaborations not as main artist made with others) recorded with the participation of Megan Thee Stallion.

Released on 7th sgosto, the song has debuted at number one on the chart Billboard Hot 100: is the first female collaboration between rappers to enter the first place of the hit parade directly.

Press play to review the video (with the controversial participation of Kylie Jenner) of their collaboration:

ph: getty images


