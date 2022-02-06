Cardi B publishes a video of Lulu singing and dancing one of his songs

Lulu Selassié ended up at the center of the media hype. On the evening of Saturday 5 February, during the party organized at GFVip for the “vipponi”, he decided to imitate his darling Cardi B. The video after being posted by an American fan, was re-shared by the rapper with a dedication to the 23-year-old.

The fact

On Saturday, the authors organized a themed party for the gieffins. All the competitors of the most spied on house in Italy had the opportunity to dress up and imitate their favorite singer. At that point Lulu chose to dress up as Cardi B.

While some contestants were preparing for dinner, the 23-year-old on hearing a song from her bianimina decided to dance and sing a verse from the song Clout.

The Princess’s performance was noticed by an American girl who decided to publish the video on her Twitter profile. Without being tagged, Cardi B noticed the Lulu clip and in turn reposted the video. The American artist also posted a message for the 23-year-old: “What a laugh. She will certainly be the star of the show”.

The reaction of the web

Obviously, the episode did not go unnoticed by Lulù Selassié fans.

On Twitter, many said they were happy with what happened. The 23-year-old’s younger sister also commented with satisfaction on the video of the American rapper.

In recent months, Lulu has shown herself to Reality show without filters. Viewers met an impulsive, but also big-hearted girl. Many viewers and fans of the Princess have hoped that, in the episode on Monday, the gieffina will be made aware that she has ended up on the Twitter profile of her darling.

Meanwhile, the clip published by Cardi B was also shared on the official GFVip account.

The path of the Princess

Lulù Selassié arrived at GFVip together with her sisters Jessica and Clarissa. Inside the most spied house in Italy, the 23-year-old immediately approached Manuel Bortuzzo. At first, the two seemed to have a great feeling.

Then, the swimmer seemed to have taken a step back.

Subsequently, Manuel and Lulù reunited at the behest of the sportsman. From that moment to today, the two “Vippons” form a full-fledged couple. However, the 23-year-old also made a name for herself on the reality show for her strong and decisive but at the same time fragile character. The young woman was the protagonist of some disagreements with Katia Ricciarelli and Soleil Sorge. Following Bortuzzo’s exit, Lulù also had an emotional breakdown. However, the closeness of her sister Jessica and her friend Miriana Trevisan led the Princess to find new awareness.

