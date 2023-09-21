Cardi B raises temperatures in her hottest outfit yet

There is no trend that can be resisted! cardi b,

The singer of Dominican origin is known for her peculiar fashion, she always chooses very sexy designs with large openings, tight fitting and showy curves.

But this weekend, the artist left us speechless with his decision to arrive at his hotel in New York City.

Rapper, who recently presented his new hit Megan Thee Stallion Topic bongosAttracted everyone’s attention with her blue minidress.

Splash News/The Grosby Group

But the most striking thing about the suit with its tight-fitting and square neckline was its print, as it was a sketch of a naked female body.

The WAP singer completed her outfit with striking long earrings, white petal-like shapes and sensual high-heeled sandals with multiple turns of rope tied around the ankle.

Keeping her hair open and straight, the mother of two wore makeup in warm tones, lined lips and a very long manicure in metallic tones.

Splash News/The Grosby Group

After some time without releasing new music, he is now celebrating the success of Bongos. On both the song’s cover and video, Cardi, who performed the song live during last week’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, is showcasing her past charm.

However, this dress, which embraces the nude dress trend but in a new way, fits us like a glove and looks more special than showing too much skin.

There are many celebrities who have joined the “nude dress” fashion, but instead of transparent clothing designs that make the actual body visible, the trend is for clothing with prints that mimic the body, or that are printed on the fabric. Enhances a woman’s attractiveness through graphics. ,

What do you think of his suit? would you wear It?