Cardi B rants: ‘I hate this stupid fanbase’ after fans target her family for not attending 2022 Grammys; She deletes her Twitter account!

Celebrities are often the targets of trolls these days and there is no limit to that. The 2022 Grammys are the current buzz across the globe and although the night was star-studded, several celebrities skipped it. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, among others, were absent, but it was Cardi B who was the target of criticism. Weird, right? Find out why she ended up deleting her Twitter account below.

Fans often have bizarre expectations of their favorites. Many expected the Taki Taki singer to attend the Grammys party, but when they realized she wasn’t attending, Cardi received backlash on Twitter. On top of that, many have started targeting her daughter Kulture because of it.

As expected, Cardi B was very affected by it all. She grabbed her Twitter sleeve and slammed the door on fans announcing she was deactivating her account. “I’m deleting my twitter but on God I hate this fucking dope fanbase. You got the slow assholes dragging my kids around ’cause y’all thought I was gonna go to the Grammys and I the fuck didn’t? When I hinted I was going it’s just fucking stupid I can’t I have to protect myself,” his tweet read.

While the first tweet arrived around 9:04 p.m., Cardi B had deactivated her account at 9:37 p.m.

Check out the screenshot of his tweet below:

It’s not yet known if Cardi B has temporarily deleted her account or if it’s permanent.

In the meantime, it was just last year that Cardi opened up about her usual life amid the pandemic and Twitter’s role in it.

“And sometimes I go on Twitter, I go to blogs, I see what’s going on in the world. I try not to go there most of the time, because sometimes there are bad vibes. I usually wake up around noon and my daughter wakes up at 3 p.m. so I really don’t have time to work, work, work, work,” Cardi B told Mariah Carey during an interview with Interview magazine. .