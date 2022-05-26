Cardi B raps “I Don’t Cook” and Offset shows burnt wings as proof

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Cardi B once rapped “I don’t cook, I don’t clean” on “WAP” in 2020, but she tried to change that narrative while cooking dinner for Offset earlier this week.

The Bronx native attempted to cook chicken wings for her hubby, but at least one batch didn’t go as planned because they got burned. Offset took to Instagram to show off Cardi’s cooking skills on Tuesday night (May 24) while clowning around overcooked wings.

“Shawty burned the wings,” he said, showing his falsetto. “These vouchers, I’ll keep it real, but boy, these right here – these burnt motherfuckers!”

To be fair, there was a whole other batch that looked perfectly edible, but it was funny to hear Set cracking up on Cardi’s cooking skills.

The 29-year-old has never been afraid to try new hobbies, which has turned into her Cardi tries series. In the past, she has dabbled in cooking, ballet, been a teacher, and more recently, she put on a skirt and learned to play tennis with Normani.

Music-wise, it’s been pretty quiet for the Grammy-winning rapper’s new tracks. She explained earlier this month that she was having “technical difficulties” with her music when it came to recording.

