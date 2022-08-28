Cardi B reacts to Jake Shield’s comments calling her a misogynist

MMA fighter Jake Shield in a recent Twitter post compared Cardi B and Misogynist Andrew Tate. The rapper did not appreciate the fact at all and therefore fired back.

Cardi B defends her honor

Cardi B does not miss a chance when he is wronged. with the fighter Jake Shield, she puts things in perspective. Indeed, after the banishment of the misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate social networks, the fighter dared a comparison between him and the singer.

On Twitter, she wrote: “People freak out that young boys look up to Andrew Tate, but it’s all good when young girls look up to Cardi B and the Kardashians”. He pursues : “Tate’s main message is to stop being lazy and find excuses to work hard…and make money. Cardi’s is taking drugs, fucking random men and going through life like a moron…”.

The singer reacts through the same channel: “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t take pills; I do not snort cocaine, I am a mother of 2 children and I do a lot of charity work. But you use my name to defend misogyny and rape”.

Tate became popular because of his deportation in 2016 reality tv “Big Brother”. He is considered a threat to young people according to Joe Mulhall.