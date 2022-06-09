Cardi B Reebok Freestyle Hi+ Classic Leather Release Date
After being signed to Reebok in 2018, Cardi B was quickly tasked with reinventing two of the brand’s staples, Club C and classic leather, both of which channeled her bold, glamorous style. And for the new collection, entitled “Let Me Be…Enchanted”, the artist welcomes another classic into the fold: the Freestyle Hi.
Unlike her past offerings, Cardi B’s version of the Freestyle Hi shows unexpected restraint, as the silhouette is very slightly modified. The design leans heavily on the original, primarily distinguished by the Vector logo on the side and the collaboration-specific embroidery on the tongue. Additionally, the colorways themselves are equally simple, opting for monochromatic arrangements of “Glass Blue”, “Moonstone” and “Quartz Glow”.
Additionally, the capsule features an updated version of Cardi B’s classic leather, which evolves the design language of the original tenfold. Coming in an all Pink colourway, the model sports an oversized Vector logo and heel tab, gold eyelets and an exaggerated lugged sole.
For a preview of the first episode of Cardi B’s “Let Me Be… Enchanted,” see below. All of the above are set to arrive on Reebok.com on June 17th.
Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)
Colour: Ultraberry/Eggplant/Matte Gold
Women: $110
Style code: GW8875
Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)
Color: blue glass/blue glass/blue glass
Men: $90
Style code: GX7173
Women: $90
Style code: GV6615
Elementary school: $75
Style Code: GZ4889
Infant and toddler: $50
Style code: GZ4890
Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)
Color: Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog
Men: $90
Style code: GX7175
Women: $90
Style code: GV6613
Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)
Color: Moonstone/Moonstone/Moonstone
Men: $90
Style code: GX7174
Women: $90
Style Code: GV6614
