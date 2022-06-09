Entertainment

Cardi B Reebok Freestyle Hi+ Classic Leather Release Date

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

After being signed to Reebok in 2018, Cardi B was quickly tasked with reinventing two of the brand’s staples, Club C and classic leather, both of which channeled her bold, glamorous style. And for the new collection, entitled “Let Me Be…Enchanted”, the artist welcomes another classic into the fold: the Freestyle Hi.

Unlike her past offerings, Cardi B’s version of the Freestyle Hi shows unexpected restraint, as the silhouette is very slightly modified. The design leans heavily on the original, primarily distinguished by the Vector logo on the side and the collaboration-specific embroidery on the tongue. Additionally, the colorways themselves are equally simple, opting for monochromatic arrangements of “Glass Blue”, “Moonstone” and “Quartz Glow”.

Additionally, the capsule features an updated version of Cardi B’s classic leather, which evolves the design language of the original tenfold. Coming in an all Pink colourway, the model sports an oversized Vector logo and heel tab, gold eyelets and an exaggerated lugged sole.

Tendency

How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

For a preview of the first episode of Cardi B’s “Let Me Be… Enchanted,” see below. All of the above are set to arrive on Reebok.com on June 17th.

Or buy

Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date.

Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)
Colour: Ultraberry/Eggplant/Matte Gold

Women: $110
Style code: GW8875

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy

Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date.

Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Color: blue glass/blue glass/blue glass

Men: $90
Style code: GX7173

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Women: $90

Style code: GV6615

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Elementary school: $75

Style Code: GZ4889

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Infant and toddler: $50

Style code: GZ4890

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy

Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date.

Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Color: Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog

Men: $90
Style code: GX7175

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Women: $90

Style code: GV6613

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy

Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date.

Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi
Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Color: Moonstone/Moonstone/Moonstone

Men: $90
Style code: GX7174

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Women: $90

Style Code: GV6614

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)


Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp: 5 iconic transformations in the cinema

6 mins ago

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of damaging the wine company he ‘carefully built’

15 mins ago

A few words from Zoe Saldaña makes us believe that ‘Avatar 2’ is going to hit the mark

16 mins ago

Fast and Furious & Jurassic Park: For Chris Pratt, “never say never”

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button