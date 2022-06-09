Cardi B Reebok Freestyle Hi+ Classic Leather Release Date

After being signed to Reebok in 2018, Cardi B was quickly tasked with reinventing two of the brand’s staples, Club C and classic leather, both of which channeled her bold, glamorous style. And for the new collection, entitled “Let Me Be…Enchanted”, the artist welcomes another classic into the fold: the Freestyle Hi.

Unlike her past offerings, Cardi B’s version of the Freestyle Hi shows unexpected restraint, as the silhouette is very slightly modified. The design leans heavily on the original, primarily distinguished by the Vector logo on the side and the collaboration-specific embroidery on the tongue. Additionally, the colorways themselves are equally simple, opting for monochromatic arrangements of “Glass Blue”, “Moonstone” and “Quartz Glow”.

Additionally, the capsule features an updated version of Cardi B’s classic leather, which evolves the design language of the original tenfold. Coming in an all Pink colourway, the model sports an oversized Vector logo and heel tab, gold eyelets and an exaggerated lugged sole.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

For a preview of the first episode of Cardi B’s “Let Me Be… Enchanted,” see below. All of the above are set to arrive on Reebok.com on June 17th.

Or buy Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2

Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday)

Colour: Ultraberry/Eggplant/Matte Gold Women: $110

Style code: GW8875

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi

Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday) Color: blue glass/blue glass/blue glass Men: $90

Style code: GX7173

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday) Women: $90 Style code: GV6615 North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday) Elementary school: $75 Style Code: GZ4889 North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday) Infant and toddler: $50 Style code: GZ4890 North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi

Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday) Color: Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog / Lilac Fog Men: $90

Style code: GX7175

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday) Women: $90 Style code: GV6613 North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)

Or buy Be sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi

Release date: June 17, 2022 (Friday) Color: Moonstone/Moonstone/Moonstone Men: $90

Style code: GX7174

North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday) Women: $90 Style Code: GV6614 North AmericaJune 17, 2022 (Friday)



