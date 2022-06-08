Cardi B replies to the trolls on the choice of songs for her album … Zendaya does not see herself as a popstar …

June 8, 2022

Bella Thorne will find her ex in the sequel to “Time Is Up”

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo will both star in Game of LoveFollowing Time Is Up, a film in which they play a couple. Problem: the two actors were also together in real life… until recently!

The young man presumably confirmed the end of their engagement in Story Instagram, explaining that “only God knows how many hearts are broken and how many people I have hurt selfishly by following my ego”. He added “taking full responsibility for all my sins and mistakes”, choosing “the path of truth” and promising himself “to embrace the pain and discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman that I love the most and will always love”.

It remains to be seen whether they will also reconcile in real life…

Cardi B responds to trolls about choosing songs for her new album

Zendaya doesn’t see herself as a popstar

Zendaya does not imagine becoming a popstar one day. For the actress, who had a dazzling success with Euphoriait is indeed a very demanding status.

“I don’t know if I could be a popstar. As an actor, there is a level of anonymity that I can have, and that I like. I can run my business, whatever it is, through a role, and no one will know. But for other mediums, it’s you, all the time. I like the idea that someone else, like Rue (her character on the show), can handle it,” she revealed to Andrew Garfield on the show. Actors on Actors of variety.