Cardi B responds to racist comments about his Birkin bags

Cardi B gave a lesson to his haters, especially those who allowed themselves to do racist comments about his collection of Bags Birkin.

Those Birkin “lose value” to the arm of Cardi B

In recent days, the post of a user convinced that the bags signed Hermés owned by the American rapper (whose price fluctuates between the 10 thousand and 200 thousand dollars, and even beyond) had “literally lost value” because now too easy to find, if even a black rapper can have them. Generally, in fact, these bags are “granted” to customers after patiently waiting for their place on the waiting list.

Cardi B: “You wouldn’t tell a white one”

Cardi B, however, took the opportunity to send a very strong message: it is clear that African-American women are victim of prejudice and racist comments when it comes to luxury brand. The WAP singer has in fact pointed out that no one should ask her if she can “afford to buy a bag in a Hermés store” why “no one would ask a white celebrity“.

“I value these bags, shut up!”

It didn’t stop there. About the alleged loss of value of the accessory, Cardi said that in her opinion it is the exact opposite: “In fact, we value these brands, because we mention them in hip-hop songs, so be silent!“, she continued in her invective.

Against all forms of prejudice

The malicious comments however had not ended there, someone in fact had even insinuated that when a Hispanic or African American woman sports a signed bag in all likelihood is a false. Again Cardi B had the answer ready: “There are a lot of women with balls out there. It’s full of str***e that make money!“.

Never judge a woman by her purse

However, no one believes that Cardi B only matters to the money. In conclusion, the rapper has in fact added that it doesn’t matter if a woman can afford an expensive bag or not and that, above all, should never feel the need to spend some money to prove something to the people. “Don’t even think for a moment that you have to compare yourself with others. Never compare yourself to anyone on the internet. The web is full of me**a fake… you, on the other hand, are fo***te str***e. Stop“.