Cardi B responds to those who question her bisexuality: “I ate bitches before you were born”

Despite his busy schedule, Cardi B always finds time to set the record straight when trolls start talking about her on social media. More recently, the mother-of-two shut down speculation about her sexuality, reminding her Twitter followers that she is proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The mother-of-two reminded her followers that she has been dating girls since high school

Monday September 19a netizen shared photos of four celebrities who made their coming out as bisexual, but who have never dated someone of the same sex.

The latter notably cited: the former star of one directionHarry Styles, the interpreter of “Happier Than Ever” Billie Eilish, the Mother Monster Lady Gaga and finally, the author of the hit Invasion of Privacy.

However, when another fan pointed out that the New York native had previously made it known that she had a girlfriend when she was in high school. “Yes, when I was in first grade“, she confided.

On the other hand, it is not the only gossip for which Cardi B chimed in on his Twitter account for this month’s account. After her day in court, related to her assault case in which two sisters accused her of hiring men to beat them, she quickly shared a post claiming she only pleaded guilty to charges lower.