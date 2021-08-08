News

Cardi B returned to talk about Kylie Jenner in “WAP”, making her birthday wishes

August 11, 2020




















At the birthday of Kylie Jenner, Cardi B he took the opportunity to reiterate why he wanted it in the video of “WAP”.

The reality star appears in the clip of the collaboration between the rapper and Megan Thee Stallion, along with other celebs such as Rosalía and Normani.

Happy Birthday and thanks @kyliejenner for being in my music video” wrote Cardi B posting some photos of Kylie on the set of “WAP”.

Then he explained that: “I wanted different types of bad bitches in my video. Black, white, Latin, mix: we all have WAP“.

Finally he thanked Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner: “Thank you @krisjenner call me often and treat me and my loved ones as if we were family“.

via GIPHY

In recent days, Cardi B had responded to the controversy over Kylie Jenner’s cameo in “WAP” by telling how the 23-year-old has always been very kind to her.

You can see the video of “WAP” crushing play below:



ph: getty images











