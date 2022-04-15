Cardi B returns to Instagram to promote Kay Flock’s “Shake It” remix

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Cardi B wasn’t a happy camper when fans stalked her for skipping the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. She responded by deleting all of her social media; however, it didn’t last long as the leader of the Bardi Gang returned to Instagram.

On Thursday, April 14, Cardi posted an IG post with a series of photos showing her striking several poses from different angles. She was on a mission to put on a show for her fans who have missed her for the past two weeks. She also promoted her upcoming feature to Kay Flock’s “Shake It” remix, which also features Dougie B.

“I’m taking you to the Bronx with my Amiris on….SHAKE IT OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT MUSIC VIDEO ASWELL!!!! @officialkayfloka @dougieb___,” Cardi wrote in her caption.

The “Up” rapper’s appearance on the “Shake It” remix has been a hot topic for many in the Big Apple as Kay Flock will get the biggest co-sign of her young career. Many people thought Cardi was trying to jump on the gangsta wave, but her critics don’t know that she’s no stranger to street life.

The Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram before deleting her accounts to deal with the backlash she was receiving from her feature on “Shake It.” According to Cardi, the song had been planned for months, and people must have forgotten her Gangsta Bitch Music days, where she regularly released street-inspired videos.

“Let me tell you something, because I’m trying to be nice and try to stay calm, but you won’t keep fucking playing me,” Cardi said before showing text messages proving her collaboration with Kay Flock has been in the works for the past month. “Look at the dates here, you see this shit says February 25th, that’s when Kay Flock’s manager sent this to me.”

She continued, “If you see my ‘Red Bars’ videos, if you see my ‘Pull Up On Me’ shit, and you see how I did my shit, I’ve always done videos like that.”

