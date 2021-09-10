Cardi B returns to the cinema with the first leading role in the film “Assisted Living”

Cardi B is ready to conquer Hollywood.

According to Variety, the rapper of “WAP“will debut as protagonist in the forthcoming film Assisted Living.

Paramount describes the project as a “raucous comedy“with”a lot of heart“, in the manner of classic comedy films such as Sister Act, Mrs. Doubtfire And Tootsie.

According to the outlet, Cardi will play a little thief who quickly finds himself on the run “when a robbery goes wrong“. Looking for a suitable hiding place, disguises herself as an old woman and she hides in the only place where no one would think of looking for her: the nursing home where her grandmother lives.

Assisted Living it will be there first starring role of the Bronx rapper, but it is not the first time he has appeared in a major film. More recently, Cardi starred in a minor role alongside Jennifer Lopez The Girls of Wall Street.

Loading... Advertisements

This time, however, all the lights will be on her and we are waiting with irrepressible enthusiasm for the first trailer!

ph. getty images