Cardi B returns with Bet It: the translation of the text
Cardi B is a rapper from Washington born in 1992 who achieved success in 2017 with the single Bodak Yellow able to climb the rankings and get to the top of the Bilboard Hot 100.
To his credit he has world-famous songs such as WAP, Up, I Like It, Be Carefoul, Please Me and Money to name a few. Every song a success. Despite her young age she is a girl full of talent, able to amaze and charm the public. Today, November 19th, is an important date for fans of Cardi B as the rapper returns to the music scene and does it solo with the single Bet It, his first solo song after that Up which came out in February. Bet It is part of the film’s soundtrack Bruised, expected on November 24, with Halle Berry as the protagonist. The actress revealed how the song risked not being part of the film:
“We had some problems with this song and we had to solve some problems. Cardi did the right thing and made sure we got the usage rights. I can honestly say that not everyone would have done what she did. He said he would and he kept his word ”.
Became a mother for the second time in September, Cardi B she finally seems ready to sign her official return to the music scene and this time she does it in style, with a noteworthy song where the trap is the protagonist as well as the fast verses. The rapper said she was happy with what she produced and is convinced that the soundtrack of Bruised will make history. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the second album as the last one, entitled Invasion of Privacy, dates back to 2018.
Have you heard the new Cardi B song yet? Do you like the rapper? We are waiting for you in the comments and in the meantime we leave you with the translation of Bet It.
Translation of Bet It
A goodbye for no reason
Of the worthless years
I don’t take half a step, all I do is break records
Now I play chess so a witch can’t control it
He did a lot of hell
And it’s getting even more hectic
And my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it
Just take cash, they never gave credit
I had to risk it all myself so I bet
I started on the pole, but in the end, you won’t regret it
If you let them they will use the past against you,
But I’m back and I’m better, I have Henny on the line
Time when I had nothing on my mind
Because the clocks start ticking from the day I was taken
Million dollar watch
Because a witch has time
They will tell you everything about me, but you tell them that
There is a witch and then they are lying
If I pay for it why don’t you pay?
When these witches start hating, these witches start lying.
I dressed for the stages, dressed for the field
Dressed for my husband, I told him to take everything off
I dressed for the Grammys, then walked away with the awards
One hundred thousand dollars just dropped on the floor
They were losing their minds when I got to the Met Gala
Veil so long, it was checked thirty minutes later
After this you can even get to laughter
After the bookings, at the next show I have goals that I want and that are there
Gold on the neck that I froze
More love of the cinema means more controls over movies
Because I live in a villa, I don’t live in regrets
Plans for the family, they told us to invest
This is how culture is set up
Uh
Who do they come to get when they want to criticize the rankings?
They were hitting me when they wanted to break the artist
After breaking the bread, then let’s start with nothing
I don’t see one, only Cardi B wants it
Then I don’t want anything
Check as if you just won nothing.
Shoot as if you shot nothing
I have to read my agreement, because I handle all of this
Everything the guys on the tour want has gone to the guys on Wall Street
Chef in disorder because I don’t even buy food
You shouldn’t laugh, I’m relaxing, I’ll have proof
Now I take a big bag, it’s a big move
From the Bronx to the suburbs, make big moves
Rock red pants, I made them with big shoes
Play goose and I’m so focused
Because money never made me broke, witch.