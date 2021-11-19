Cardi B returns with Bet It: the translation of the text

Cardi B is a rapper from Washington born in 1992 who achieved success in 2017 with the single Bodak Yellow able to climb the rankings and get to the top of the Bilboard Hot 100.

To his credit he has world-famous songs such as WAP, Up, I Like It, Be Carefoul, Please Me and Money to name a few. Every song a success. Despite her young age she is a girl full of talent, able to amaze and charm the public. Today, November 19th, is an important date for fans of Cardi B as the rapper returns to the music scene and does it solo with the single Bet It, his first solo song after that Up which came out in February. Bet It is part of the film’s soundtrack Bruised, expected on November 24, with Halle Berry as the protagonist. The actress revealed how the song risked not being part of the film:

Rapper Cardi B

“We had some problems with this song and we had to solve some problems. Cardi did the right thing and made sure we got the usage rights. I can honestly say that not everyone would have done what she did. He said he would and he kept his word ”.

Became a mother for the second time in September, Cardi B she finally seems ready to sign her official return to the music scene and this time she does it in style, with a noteworthy song where the trap is the protagonist as well as the fast verses. The rapper said she was happy with what she produced and is convinced that the soundtrack of Bruised will make history. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the second album as the last one, entitled Invasion of Privacy, dates back to 2018.

Have you heard the new Cardi B song yet? Do you like the rapper? We are waiting for you in the comments and in the meantime we leave you with the translation of Bet It.

Translation of Bet It

A goodbye for no reason

Of the worthless years

I don’t take half a step, all I do is break records

Now I play chess so a witch can’t control it

He did a lot of hell

And it’s getting even more hectic

And my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it

Just take cash, they never gave credit

I had to risk it all myself so I bet

I started on the pole, but in the end, you won’t regret it

If you let them they will use the past against you,

But I’m back and I’m better, I have Henny on the line

Time when I had nothing on my mind

Because the clocks start ticking from the day I was taken

Million dollar watch

Because a witch has time

They will tell you everything about me, but you tell them that

There is a witch and then they are lying

If I pay for it why don’t you pay?

When these witches start hating, these witches start lying.

I dressed for the stages, dressed for the field

Dressed for my husband, I told him to take everything off

I dressed for the Grammys, then walked away with the awards

One hundred thousand dollars just dropped on the floor

They were losing their minds when I got to the Met Gala

Veil so long, it was checked thirty minutes later

After this you can even get to laughter

After the bookings, at the next show I have goals that I want and that are there

Gold on the neck that I froze

More love of the cinema means more controls over movies

Because I live in a villa, I don’t live in regrets

Plans for the family, they told us to invest

This is how culture is set up

Uh

Who do they come to get when they want to criticize the rankings?

They were hitting me when they wanted to break the artist

After breaking the bread, then let’s start with nothing

I don’t see one, only Cardi B wants it

Then I don’t want anything

Check as if you just won nothing.

Shoot as if you shot nothing

I have to read my agreement, because I handle all of this

Everything the guys on the tour want has gone to the guys on Wall Street

Chef in disorder because I don’t even buy food

You shouldn’t laugh, I’m relaxing, I’ll have proof

Now I take a big bag, it’s a big move

From the Bronx to the suburbs, make big moves

Rock red pants, I made them with big shoes

Play goose and I’m so focused

Because money never made me broke, witch.