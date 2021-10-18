Cardi B returns with “Up”, queen of excesses (and controversies)

After the success of Wrap, a song devoted to internationality, Cardi B would go back to her origins, in New York, to her provocative speech, in Atlanta, her second home. The artist had promised it online, replying to the accusations of those among the fans who had criticized the latest musical production. It wouldn’t be “soft,” as some had dared to call it. And, in honoring every promise as a debt, Cardi B shaped Up. “I wanted a more neighborhood song, arrogant and courageous,” his words.

The song, released online at midnight on Friday, along with a video that in the space of a few hours has exceeded two million views, that’s all Cardi B is. An excess of pop colors, where sexual affirmation is a prerequisite for the emancipation of women. Up, as often happened in the singer’s discography, intent on putting together her second album, is full of sexual references. And of provocations. “Broke boys don’t deserve a woman,” he sings in Up, preferring to the term “woman” a more explicit reference to her genitals. The audience was indignant. Some of them laughed at it. And Cardi B, whose debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is the fourth most listened to in the history of Spotify, it has not bothered to reply, certain that sharing is the road to success.

Along with the song, Cardi B also released the video clip, recorded during the Christmas holidays. And equally provocative. The video opens with the singer standing on a plaque with the inscription “RIP 2020”, then it moves on to her, dominatrix, dressed in black leather, up to the fluo micro dresses in favor of twerking.

