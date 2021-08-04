Cardi B revealed the real reason she filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B she is ready to tell how things really are behind the end of the relationship with her husband Offset.

Last week, American tabloids had revealed that the rapper has filled out the cards for divorce, after three years of marriage. Many fans have started to send her messages of support on social media and in the meantime some have arrived rumors that they are separating due to betrayals by him.

But now the 27-year-old has clarified that these gossip are not true and, although he liked the messages, he asked fans not to worry about her: “I want to say thank you so much, anyway I don’t need it – he said in an Instagram Live – I’m fine. I want to let you know that I didn’t cry a single tear“.

Cardi B admitted that she had been “Stressed” and “sad” when she and Offset had temporarily separated in the past, i.e. when in 2018 she had already filed for divorce from her husband because of his constant infidelities. But then the request was canceled because they had reconciled.

Cardi B talks about divorce with Offset: “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments & build up” pic.twitter.com/btTOglE38L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2020

Now things, according to the singer, are different: “This time I wasn’t crying. Do you want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not for the things that had happened before. It is not for betrayals. And it’s not true that he’s waiting for a baby, it’s a lie“.

At this point he explained exactly the reasons: “I was tired of arguing. Tired of not agreeing on things. When you feel that it is no longer the same, before being betrayed, I prefer… do you understand what I mean? Nothing crazy happened. Sometimes people growing up move away. I have been with this man for 4 years, I have a daughter with this man, a house. Sometimes you’re just tired of quarrels. And before something bad happens, before you are left, before you are betrayed, sometimes you just want to leave. What’s wrong with that?“.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who is showing me love. I’m fine, I don’t feel down. I am not devastated. I’m not hurt” he concluded.

Cardi B and Offset were engaged in 2017 and secretly married the same year. Together they had daughter Kulture, who has just turned two years old.

Last year, the rapper had explained because he had decided to give it a second chance to her husband after the betrayal.

ph. Getty