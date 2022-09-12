Cardi B reveals a new tattoo on her face

At the beginning of the month, Cardi B revealed that she had facial piercings when she was in high school. Now she has another body modality on her face (a tattoo). The rapper of “I like itshowed the ink live on Instagram on Saturday last and revealed it was in honor of her son.

Cardi B showed off some new ink on her face

In January, Cardi had on Twitter toyed with the idea of ​​getting his son’s name tattooed: “Coincidence, but… I am 1% close to tattooing my son’s name on my face… I really want to do it! I want mine on my jaw” she wrote.

Therefore, during her live appearance, the singer pointed the camera at her face and showed the name of wave, written in red cursive on the side of his face, near his jaw. “I tattooed my son’s name because I love him“, she said.

She also got a tattoo of her daughter’s name Culture on his upper arm. However, these new additions are far from the first pieces of skin art the rapper has had to make herself. Cardi has multiple tattoos honoring people dear to her.

In particular, the name of Offset on the back of his thigh, his sister’s on his arm and many more. Without forgetting the big one peacock, tattooed on his right thigh.