Cardi B Reveals Her Favorite BTS Member

Cardi B took to Twitter to talk about her new release “Hot S–t” and started responding to fans with the hashtag #AskCardi where her fans sent her their many burning questions.

One particularly interesting question caught his eye when asked: “Who is your bias (favorite) from bts? #AskCardi“. She responded to the tweet very candidly with a cropped photo of BTS member Jimin during the group’s appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Looking better than ever, her response was crisp and clear.

With this, Jimin caught the attention of another celebrity who adds to the long list of people who have admitted to being his fans. Picking a bias, especially one in BTS, is no small feat and we’re happy to see Cardi B pull it off.

It brought us back to dreaming about a collaboration between BTS and Cardi B, hoping that the two global stars would finally come together and give us an incredible title.

She previously revealed that her daughter Kulture is part of ARMYs. She talked about how a song was planned between the two of them before but had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. She then said a “maybe” when asked about a future possibility. Is this a clue? We don’t know, but we hope it is!