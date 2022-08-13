Cardi B reveals her onion hair care routine to Instagram followers

ads

Cardi B’s unorthodox hair care secret will fill your eyes with tears.

The 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she soaps her hair with boiled onion water.

“My last 2 washes I boiled onions and used the water to wash my hair,” she captioned a photo of her natural hair from behind.

“I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey,” the “I Like It” artist said.

“I quit because I got really lazy. It is odorless and I notice that it gives shine to my hair.

The comments section was full of messages of support from fans who wanted to try the pungent practice for themselves.

“Let me put a pot of onions on rn,” one user wrote.

“I make all my hair products from real foods and spices…it really works,” said another.

Experts have agreed that longtime Bronx resident, born Belcalis Almanzar, is onto something.

Onions contain “compounds that may help improve dry, damaged hair,” according to a Healthline article on grooming technique.

The vegetable may also promote hair growth, treat alopecia and reverse graying, proponents claim.

