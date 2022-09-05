Entertainment

Cardi B reveals photos of her adolescence and is annoyed by the comments of Internet users

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Like many other celebrities in recent days, Cardi B will in turn have given in to the trend of sharing snapshots of his adolescence. Yes but now, the rapper had probably not expected to be subject to so much mockery.

Internet without mercy in the face of Cardi B

The interpreter of Bodak Yellow therefore shared some pictures of his high school years on his social networks, without failing to comment on his publications: “A ghetto teenager. Funny thing to know: emo teens were actually really cool and bought me cigarettes. » Showy piercings, a bottle of alcohol in one hand or a cigarette in her mouth, the young Cardi B depicted in the photographs relayed on the web will obviously have aroused many comments.

Apart from the expected criticisms, it’s the fact of being taxed with“emo” that will make Cardi rise in the towers : “I wasn’t EMO. I had piercings, because piercings were all the rage, especially in the Bronx. […] Anyway, there were a lot of emo kids in my high school, and I had a hell of a chat with them while they passed me cigarettes. »

Now more interested in tattoos than piercings, the rapper recently mentioned having had several initials inked on her jaw, without taking the time to share the result.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

6 seconds ago

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

9 mins ago

Julia Roberts shows off her dazzling beauty at 54

20 mins ago

Avatar 2: Vin Diesel in Na’vi after Fast and Furious? – Cinema news

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button