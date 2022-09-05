Cardi B reveals photos of her adolescence and is annoyed by the comments of Internet users

Like many other celebrities in recent days, Cardi B will in turn have given in to the trend of sharing snapshots of his adolescence. Yes but now, the rapper had probably not expected to be subject to so much mockery.

Internet without mercy in the face of Cardi B

The interpreter of Bodak Yellow therefore shared some pictures of his high school years on his social networks, without failing to comment on his publications: “A ghetto teenager. Funny thing to know: emo teens were actually really cool and bought me cigarettes. » Showy piercings, a bottle of alcohol in one hand or a cigarette in her mouth, the young Cardi B depicted in the photographs relayed on the web will obviously have aroused many comments.

Apart from the expected criticisms, it’s the fact of being taxed with“emo” that will make Cardi rise in the towers : “I wasn’t EMO. I had piercings, because piercings were all the rage, especially in the Bronx. […] Anyway, there were a lot of emo kids in my high school, and I had a hell of a chat with them while they passed me cigarettes. »

Now more interested in tattoos than piercings, the rapper recently mentioned having had several initials inked on her jaw, without taking the time to share the result.