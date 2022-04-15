Cardi B reveals the name of her son… Liam Gallagher threatens a football player with death…

April 15, 2022

Darren Criss (“Glee”) is a dad

Darren Criss’ first child is born! The star of Glee and his partner Mia Swier have just given birth to a baby girl whom they have chosen to name Bluesy Belle.

“M & D wrote sweet music,” the actor captioned a photo on Instagram showing the couple with the newborn, smiling.

Liam Gallagher threatens Stefan Savic with death in the evening, then flatly apologizes when he wakes up

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid faced Manchester City. A rather tense match during which Stefan Savic, Madrid player, seems to have headbutted Raheem Sterling, of the opposing team, towards the end of the meeting which ended in a draw. A gesture that brought Liam Gallagher, Manchester City supporter, out of his hinges, since he threatened Stefan Savic with death in a tweet. Upon waking up, the ex-Oasis deleted her message and was rather sheepish.

“I’m really mad at myself. I feel like I let my fans down with my behavior. I’m a role model for grown-ups so I hope you can forgive me,” he said. writing today.

