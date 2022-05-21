Cardi B says she has a ‘responsibility’ to address politics in David Letterman interview

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Cardi B is never one to hold back her opinions on social media. As someone who grew up loving social studies classes, she will often partake in political commentary and engage followers on certain ideas and issues facing America on Twitter.

The Bronx bombshell is set to appear in David Letterman’s next season My next guest needs no introduction. In a snippet of their conversation that arrived Wednesday, May 18, Cardi talks about her political activism and using her platform for things outside of music.

“I mean, I’m a neighborhood chick and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi said. “A lot of people know me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also tell them, ‘Hey, while you you’re here and you check out my outfit and my music, look what’s going on here in this part of the world.”

Even taking her political aspirations a step further than Twitter banter, Cardi B has interviewed presidential candidates such as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden in the past ahead of the 2020 election.

In October 2021, Cardi actually vowed to stop speaking publicly about politics on her platforms as she received backlash from both sides of the political spectrum. However, there were times when she broke her own rule.

All new season of Letterman’s My guest needs no introduction is available to stream now on Netflix and will find additional appearances from Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant and Billie Eilish.

Music-wise, Cardi B has attributed major delays to new material to “technical difficulties” she’s having in the studio, but fans are still hoping her long-awaited second album will arrive before the end of the year.

