Cardi B Says She’s Having “Technical Difficulties” With Her New Music

Cardi B’s fourth birthday Privacy breach The first album came and went in April and there is still no sign of when his second album will arrive.

The Bronx bombshell took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 17) to provide a brief update on her elusive project via a voice note, in which she admitted her upcoming music has suffered multiple “technical difficulties. “.

“I’ve seen a lot of you talk shit like, ‘Oh, she’s not feeding us,'” she said. “So when I put what I’m going to release, I talk about it more because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my last project. I didn’t have one, no two, but three technical difficulties on the music I worked on that needed to be resolved and sorted out before releasing it.

“When things come out, that’s when I talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know you want it and I’m gonna give it to you, from Alright? Alright.”

While she hasn’t clarified exactly what the issues are, the confirmation at least means Cardi B is set to drop another single and kick off the rollout for her next album.

The mother-of-two previously promised her second album would be released before 2022 expires. As for her latest money moves on the music side, she jumped on Kay Flock’s drill anthem “Shake It (Remix)” in April.

