Cardi B says she’s taking a break from social media

Cardi B has reached her limits with social media and all the negativity that comes her way as a result of being on it.

During a Twitter Space stream on Wednesday (September 20), she said: “I feel like people are going crazy on social media and I feel like they’re going to drive me crazy.

“There’s a whole bunch of people out there that were in a slow-moving class and you wouldn’t make me feel like you would. “They won’t feel like them, so I’ll just have to get rid of this nonsense.”

Listen to his rant below:

Cardi B wants to take a break from social media https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/7sysMYHahk – HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) 21 September 2023

Earlier that day, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared an Instagram post to celebrate his anniversary with Offset, to whom he has been married since 2017. In the video, she showed off a room full of flowers that were presumably prepared for her by the Migos rapper. ,

In the caption, Cardi wrote: “I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown man who will provide, protect and help both of us grow. And my mouth, my “Can handle the attitude.” My confidence, my weakness and all this!!

Some people in the comments section saw it as throwing shade at others, with one writing: “Imagine you’re celebrating your anniversary and are still sad, your focus is on throwing shade and not your happiness. But… Monev isn’t doing anything for you, laughing out loud.

Clearly angered by this, he responded: “I’m really confused? I’ll have to read that again… how am I throwing shade? What exactly are you all doing?”

Connected news Cardi B praises Nicki Minaj fan who called her father a rapist and pedophile 18 September 2023

Another user repeated the initial accusation and commented: “You throw the shots, come to the comments section to make sure we accept the shots and play the victim!!! “Really fuck?”

It seemed like enough had happened for the New York MC when she finally replied: “Direct me to the shade… cause I’m asking but y’all ain’t answering me?”

Based on how upset she was during her subsequent Twitter stream, it appears the Instagram interaction may have pushed her over the edge.