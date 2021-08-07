News

Cardi B seems to want to end the feud with Nicki Minaj in the last interview

August 11, 2020




















What after the conclusion of the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, another famous quarrel is about to come to an end?

We are talking about that between Cardi B and Nicki Minay, which has been going on for a few years with a shoe launched from the first to the second during an event in 2018 and with countless arrows pulls at a distance.

In an interview on Apple Music, now the rapper of “WAP” seemed to offer an olive branch to her colleague, albeit without mentioning her by name.

Speaking about the female rap scene, Cardi explained: “When I was little, when I was six, seven, eight years old, there were a lot of women rappers – (currently 27 years old) – And then there was a time when there wasn’t even a rapper. I had to listen to the songs again from the early 2000s, listen to them again and listen to them again because for a while there were no female rappers“.

Then he complimented a rapper who “dominated and continues to dominate” the music scene. He did not say the name, but the reference seems to be to Nicki Minaj: “And then there was a rapper who dominated for a very long time. And he did good things. It is still dominating“.



Will he be talking about Nicki? We just have to wait for the next episode!

