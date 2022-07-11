Cardi B shares ‘Hot S–t’ music video preview

Cardi B just released an official teaser and date for the music video for “Hot Sh*t”.

On Sunday, Cardi uploaded a five-second preview of her upcoming music video for “Hot Sh*t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

She first teased the “Hot Shit” video on July 8, when she took to social media and asked fans if she should drop the visual“LATER IN THE DAY OR MONDAY?” »

Once she finally released the teaser, Cardi wrote the caption on Twitter:

“I know you’ve all been waiting… HOT SHIT VIDEO THIS TUESDAY 7/12 8 PM EST.”

In the clip, the rapper wore a futuristic black bodysuit as she descended a skyscraper.

The title of the song is then displayed in large red letters at the top of the building.

Subsequently, the clip ended with the video’s release date, “Tuesday 7/12 8:00 PM EST,” on cloudy skies.

