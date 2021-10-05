News

Cardi B showed the gifts Selena Gomez and Lizzo sent her for her second child

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



5 October 2021




Selena Gomez And Lizzo are among the colleagues who have made a featuring with Cardi B and now they both sent her a gift for the birth of hers second child!

The 28-year-old rapper showed the gifts in the Stories: “I received this beautiful basket for my son“he said, framing the basket full of useful objects that Selena has created for her and for the little one.

In particular, Cardi focused on snacks: “There are sweet vices for me, I rock the baby at night and so I get hungry“he explained, delighted with the tasty thought.

Thanks Selena Gomez you are adorable!” he added. You can see the Stories here, saved from a Twitter account.

cardi-b-selena-gomez-support-album-rare-instagram

Cardi B and Selena Gomez – getty images

Lizzo, on the other hand, went all fashion, with a selection of designer dresses and coordinated sneakers: “They are so cute“commented the artist.

You can watch this other Story here, also on Twitter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B and Offset – getty images

Cardi B she became a mother for the second time on September 4, 2021. She and the baby’s dad, Offset, have not yet revealed the name.

Belcalis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the real names of the two rappers) have been married since 2017 and have had Kulture Kiari, the first daughter together, in 2018. The 29 year old is also dad of Jordan, 11 years old, Kalea, 6 years old, e Kody, 6 years old, born from previous relationships.

Cardi B collaborated with Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki“by DJ Snake and with Ozuna, released in 2018.

With Lizzo, he created the featuring “Rumors“, published last August.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
920
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
847
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
811
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
799
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
796
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
786
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
786
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
771
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top