Cardi B showed the gifts Selena Gomez and Lizzo sent her for her second child

Selena Gomez And Lizzo are among the colleagues who have made a featuring with Cardi B and now they both sent her a gift for the birth of hers second child!

The 28-year-old rapper showed the gifts in the Stories: “I received this beautiful basket for my son“he said, framing the basket full of useful objects that Selena has created for her and for the little one.

In particular, Cardi focused on snacks: “There are sweet vices for me, I rock the baby at night and so I get hungry“he explained, delighted with the tasty thought.

“Thanks Selena Gomez you are adorable!” he added. You can see the Stories here, saved from a Twitter account.

Cardi B and Selena Gomez – getty images

Lizzo, on the other hand, went all fashion, with a selection of designer dresses and coordinated sneakers: “They are so cute“commented the artist.

You can watch this other Story here, also on Twitter.

Cardi B and Offset – getty images

Cardi B she became a mother for the second time on September 4, 2021. She and the baby’s dad, Offset, have not yet revealed the name.

Belcalis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the real names of the two rappers) have been married since 2017 and have had Kulture Kiari, the first daughter together, in 2018. The 29 year old is also dad of Jordan, 11 years old, Kalea, 6 years old, e Kody, 6 years old, born from previous relationships.

Cardi B collaborated with Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki“by DJ Snake and with Ozuna, released in 2018.

With Lizzo, he created the featuring “Rumors“, published last August.

ph: getty images