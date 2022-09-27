Cardi B shows off her butt in a dangerously low-cut dress

When Cardi B rapped, “Tatted on my a- ’cause I really like pain,” she meant it.

The Grammy winner gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money on Monday, showing off her butt in a plunging halterneck dress for a series of raunchy Instagram photos with hubby Offset.

The cheeky black dress fell so low that it showed almost her entire behind, along with the colorful tattoo that runs from Cardi’s upper back to her left thigh.

Featuring bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird, the massive artwork was created by Union3Tattoo’s Jamie Schene over “several months”, as Cardi told fans when revealing the piece. in 2020.

The 29-year-old “WAP” hitmaker rocked tousled curls, a glamorous red lip and diamond rings with the outrageous strappy style.

“I fight for my female dogs and I also fight for dk,” she captioned the snaps.

Most fans loved the low-cut look, but a few urged her to pull up her dress.

“I think your dress ripped,” one comedian joked, with another commenter calling it “easy access.”

Others weren’t a fan of the look, with comments such as “Ladies, please don’t make it a trend” and “Cardi pull up your dress.”

The steamy photos come amid the star’s feud with fellow rapper Akbar V, who appeared to sub-tweet Cardi’s ‘Tomorrow 2’ music video after receiving more than six million views on YouTube.





The "WAP" rapper is famous for her sexy styles.





cardi replied, “I don’t really like internet games… My dms is open and so is the street!” and, “I don’t have to @ I can change a bi-life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM STRAIGHT, I don’t do the internet!!”

She may not “make” the internet, but that doesn’t stop her from breaking it.