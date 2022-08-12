Cardi B shows off her super long, natural hair in new TikTok videos: Watch

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Cardi B left his fans drooling over a sizzling video on social media once again. The 29-year-old took to social media on August 11 and shared a smoldering clip as the scammers The actress showed off her incredibly long and shiny hair after styling it.

@iamcardib I am using secret vegetable water on my hair… can you guess which vegetable it is? …here’s a hint, I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago ♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

” My hair. No inserts,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captioned the short video. Cardi looked prettier than ever as she ran her fingers through her silky raven tresses. The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a before and after video that revealed her huge head full of wavy curls. She wore a crop top and casual black shorts before making her big fan debut.

Then she shared the side effects while showing off her stunning dark locks. The mum-of-two showed off her svelte physique in a form-fitting plunging tank top that was adorned with multiple keyhole cutouts down the front. Cardi paired her sexy look with a pair of comfy white sweatpants and black slides.

The New York native also took to her Instagram Stories to keep gushing about her “doing.” She shared a short clip while continuing to comb her hair as she sat in the car. She asked fans to watch her TikTok video so they can see the dramatic transformation.

Fans have flocked to the hitmaker’s social media to comment on her gorgeous glam look. “She looks absolutely GORGEOUS,” one follower replied alongside plenty of heart-eyed emojis. “Cardi comes in with the thumbs up,” another wrote with several emojis raising her hands. “It’s probably the longest his hair has ever been in life. I can’t wait until I get to this point. Taking care of your hair goes a long way,” one fan wrote.