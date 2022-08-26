Cardi B slams rumors that cheated on her with Saweetie

Defend her marriage. Amid social media allegations that Gap and Saweetie had an extramarital affair, Cardi B is sticking by her man.

A Twitter user alleged on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that the Migos singer, 30, “f—ked” the “Best Friend” singer, 29, before Cardi, 29, fervently denied the claims.

“First you claim I gifted the girls 4M for a deal the state is recovering which is illegal, then you claim I’m trying to fix it without receipts,” the New York native said. tweeted Wednesday. “So [you] pretend my man was in your friend’s face with no receipts, now you’re lying to go viral.

She continued in her social media thread: “You bring my friend in thinking your friend will pressure mine to support your lie…and now you’re running in with another lie for CLOUT.”

After the social media user continued to double down on his allegations, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper repeatedly shut down the allegations.

“No, baby, you’re lying! You make crazy lies starting to do bullshit and putting rappers in it WITHOUT RECEIPTS, no blog ever talked about it, all of a sudden you got out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for your lie in 2 hours without RECEIPTS,” Cardi tweeted at the time.

Neither Offset nor Saweetie have publicly addressed the recent cheating allegations, but the Georgia native, for his part, has been married to Cardi since September 2017.

“I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, ‘Look, if we go on a public date together, you can’t make me look like an idiot after that,'” a he added. Hustlers actress – who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 11 months, with Offset – recalled to QG in April 2018 of their first date. “And he was like, ‘No, I really like him. I really feel it. We talked, we kissed. We don’t f–k. After the Super Bowl it got really serious because I feel like all eyes are on us.

The couple’s relationship soon fell on hard times after videos of the musician “Open It Up” were released in bed with other women. While Cardi stayed with Offset at the time, the pair broke up in December 2018.

“It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we were born out of love but we’re not together anymore,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I don’t know, it may take time to get divorced and I will always have a lot of love for him because he is the father of my daughter.”

Cardi and Offset – who shares 11-year-old Jordan with Justine WatsonKody, 6, with Oriel Jamie and Kalea, 6, with Shya Love – finally reconciled two months later. She filed for divorce in September 2020 before denying her petition in November.