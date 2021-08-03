Cardi B starting an Instagram live singing “911” by Lady Gaga is everything

Cardi B he’s one of the nicest music stars around. To increase our love for her a recent direct Instagram who started humming “My biggest enemy is me pop a 911”, a verse of a song that these days we are finding ourselves humming too. Do you recognize it? Obviously it is the new single of Lady Gaga!

Cardi B opened her livestream by singing Lady Gaga”s “911” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KPoanQ61MF — ⚔ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️ 🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) September 19, 2020

We are sure that Cardi will also have appreciated the music video of the song, which has already become iconic. Gaga explained the meaning of its creation in a long post that you can read here.

We had already had proof of Cardi B’s sympathy by looking at the behind the scenes of video of “WAP”, his last record single. The rapper was cute and friendly with everyone, including snakes used in some scenes. Seeing is believing!







