Cardi B stops traffic by posing almost naked on the street

The singer left thousands of passers-by breathless as they watched her show off her amazing curves in a holey dress and no bra.

cardi b Known for her strange fashion sense, betting Always for very sexy designWith large openings, well fitted and attractive curves.

True to her irreverent personality and without fear of criticism, the singer attracted everyone’s attention very hot dress Parading through the streets of New York.

Rapper, who recently presented his new hit Megan Thee Stallion Titled Bongos, she caught everyone’s attention with a daring look that challenged the tastes of her opponents on social networks.

And it was a transparent black dress covered with pearls, rings, chains and crystals. To complete her look, she opted for black heels and her long brown hair in a curly updo.

However, the show’s star’s hot outfit was open, see-through and showed she wasn’t wearing a bra, revealing her hourglass figure that drove Offset crazy.

It didn’t take long before she shared a few postcards on her official Instagram profile that showed off her outfit in detail.

What’s new from the singer?

After some time without releasing new music, he is now celebrating the success of Bongos. Both on the cover and in the song’s video, Cardi B shows off her previous charm.

A few days ago, the rapper performed the song live during the ceremony MTV Video Music Awards, She caught everyone’s attention with a dress that continued the nude dress trend, but in a new way.

There are many celebrities who have joined the “nude dress” fashion, but instead of transparent clothing designs that make the actual body visible, the trend is for clothing with prints that mimic the body, or that emphasize feminine allure. Let’s increase.

advertising